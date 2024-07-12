Tilekar, Gorkhe from Pune win MLC polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Yogesh Tilekar from Pune and Amit Gorkhe from Pimpri have won the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. Pune district has 21 assembly seats with 21 MLAs and three MLCs. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune district has 21 assembly seats with 21 MLAs and three MLCs, including Neelam Gorhe, Tilekar and Gorkhe. Six MPs from the district include Rajya Sabha MPs Sharad Pawar and Medha Kulkarni and Lok Sabha MPs Murlidhar Mohol, Supriya Sule, Amol Kolhe and Shrirang Barne.

Tilekar, a former member of legislative assembly (MLA), was defeated in the 2019 elections and is head of the state OBC cell. Gorkhe is from the Pimpri assembly seat and represents the minority.