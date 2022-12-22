To curb illicit liquor, excise dept to beef up flying squads in Pune

The state excise department has decided to increase its flying squads considering the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

To keep a strict watch on illegal consumption and trafficking of liquor, the excise department will have 22 officials flying squads. Earlier there were only 14.

Superintending state excise officer Charansingh Rajput said, “This year the focus is on illicit liquor and duty evasion in the district and city. Such liquor should not be sold or transported or be in possession as it is a punishable crime under section 65 of the Bombay Prohibition Act. We have increased the number of officials in the flying squad. Earlier there were 14 officials, we have now added a special duty of eight other officers at every spot.”

“Those who want to arrange parties or get-togethers on farm houses or in public spaces should apply for one day permits from the excise department. People should not arrange parties without permission for it will be a non-bailable offence,” he added.

The drinking permits can be bought at the cost of ₹5 per day.