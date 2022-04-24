Toy trains to chug again in Pune gardens
This summer, children are up for a treat as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to begin operation of the toy trains in five gardens city. The toy trains in the city were shut for two years due to the pandemic.
The toy train – the very first called ‘Fulrani’ was introduced in the city in 1963 at Peshwe park, Sarasbaug – will soon be running with the garden department requesting the motor vehicles department to begin the tender process for maintenance of these toy trains. Besides this toy train, toy trains at Nanasaheb Peshwe talav, Katraj; Shivaji udyan, Wadgaonsheri; Bhairavsinh Ghorpade udyan, Ghorpadi peth; and the newly inaugurated toy train at Jawalkar udyan, Karvenagar; will soon be operational.
“We have been running the toy trains quite successfully and they are a major attraction for children when they visit the park, but we had to shut them down during Covid. Now we have given a letter to the motor vehicles department to restart them at the earliest,” said Ashok Ghorpode, head of the garden department of the PMC.
Confirming the letter from the garden department, Itendra Kurane, executive engineer, motor vehicles department, said, “The trains have always been well maintained and in the best shape but during these two years of the pandemic, they have been kept in loco sheds in gardens. We will soon begin the tender process for the maintenance and upkeep of these toy trains, following the letter. Usually around Rs10 lakh is needed for the maintenance of toy trains.”
Meanwhile, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol proposed the monorail toy train at Tatyasaheb Thorat garden in Kothrud at a cost of ₹5.47 crore.
Investigate kidney transplant case, submit report before May 5: Court orders Koregaon Park police station
PUNE A Pune judicial magistrate court has directed the Koregaon Park police station to inquire into the kidney transplant case and file a report on or before May 5. To date, the health department and the directorate of medical education have taken multiple steps, including suspending the superintendent of the BJ Medical College, and also suspending the license for an organ transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place.
Kirit Somaiya’s driver booked for negligent driving
Mumbai A day after the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's driver, husband MLA Ravi Rana was booked for driving dangerously outside Khar police station on Sunday. In return, Somaiya too filed a police complaint against the Shiv Sainiks. The police are now waiting for the former MP's signature on his statement to register the FIR as he has refused to sign it.
Khelo India University Games 2021 kicks off with grand opening ceremony
Breath-taking performances depicting Karnataka's cultural heritage, and a captivating sound and light show added to a grand opening ceremony of the second Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG) at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Games were declared open by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bengaluru for hosting the Games.
Bihar’s largest university crippled by ad hocism
In a first, Bihar's largest varsity, Magadh University at Bodh Gaya, which is spread across five districts, has all its four key positions — that of vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, registrar and finance officer — under additional charge while incumbent VC Rajendra Prasad remains on medical leave ever since vigilance raids were carried out at his office and Gorakhpur residence over five months ago in a case of alleged financial irregularities, officials said.
Bihar to reel under heat wave conditions till April 26: MeT
After a short relief, heatwave conditions gripped the state once again with maximum temperature crossing the 40C mark at several places, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, heatwave conditions prevailed over six districts including Patna, Buxar, Sheikhpura, West Champaran, Samastipur, and Banka on Sunday while 14 districts are likely to come under the grip in the next 72 hours.
