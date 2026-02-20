Traders at APMC call bandh on Feb 25 over surge in thefts, traffic chaos at Market Yard

Traders at the Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) have called for a bandh on February 25 to protest rising theft incidents and worsening traffic management issues in the Market Yard. Traders have flagged serious traffic issues inside the Market Yard. They alleged that heavy vehicles are parked indiscriminately despite the presence of security guards, disrupting routine operations and affecting daily activity in the wholesale market. (HT FILE)

Rajendra Bhatia, president, Poona Merchants Chamber, and members met on Thursday to discuss the issues.

“The grocery wholesale market, located close to the fruit and vegetable section within the APMC premises, has witnessed a spike in thefts over the past few weeks. Despite security arrangements made by the APMC, theft incidents continue to increase,” he said.

“Repeated complaints have been lodged, but the APMC has taken no effective action. To condemn this apathy and draw attention to the problem, traders decided to keep the market closed on February 25,” he added.

APMC is one of the largest wholesale markets in the region, where grocery items arrive in bulk daily. Traders said the frequent thefts are resulting in significant financial losses and adding to growing concerns over safety and management within the market premises.