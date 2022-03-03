Traders cry foul as hawkers back on MG road, East Street
PUNE The hawkers are back on MG road, east street after two weeks of action by the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB). The traders’ association described the action as cosmetic and demanded removal of the hawkers. The Pune Camp Merchants’ Association sent a letter to the PCB, seeking an immediate end to the hawker menace citing an existential threat to their businesses during the first week of February.
The merchants’ association made startling claims that despite paying GST, property tax, rent and electricity to the government, the PCB was incapable of protecting them from illegal encroachment by hawkers. Following the petition, the PCB issued a public notice stating that encroachments and hawkers will be dealt with and goods will be confiscated. A visit to all important roads in the cantonment area, primarily MG road and East street, revealed that hawkers had flooded the streets due to fear of a crackdown by the administration.
Parag Shah, a businessman, said, “The hawkers have gained a complete upper hand in the PCB and in future, the administration will not be able to take strong action as the penetration of hawkers in the system is complete. The open collaboration between the lower rung action takers and the hawkers’ lobby is difficult to break. The military authorities must intervene in this serious issue.”
Despite repeated attempts, PCB CEO Amit Kumar could not be reached for comment. The PCB during its recent crackdown had taken action against more than 200 hawkers and recovered over ₹10 lakh in fines from the offenders.
