Traffic changes at Swargate on account of polls

Pune: To facilitate smooth movement and parking of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses for election work, the Pune police have announced changes in traffic movement at Swargate area on November 19 and November 20. To facilitate smooth movement and parking of PMPML buses for election work, police have announced changes in traffic movement at Swargate. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Amol Zende, the traffic changes will be implemented on the stretch between Swargate and Nehru Stadium from 6 am to 1 pm on November 19 and 6 pm to 12 am on November 20. The important changes include no entry for vehicles coming from Jedhe Chowk towards Sarasbaug on the lane near Hotel Nataraj. Entry stopped for vehicles coming from Solapur Road towards Jedhe Chowk underpass. Vehicles coming from Solapur Road will take the left lane under the overbridge at Jedhe Chowk and turn right towards Holga Chowk to reach their destination.