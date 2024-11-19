Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Traffic changes at Swargate on account of polls

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 19, 2024 08:38 AM IST

To facilitate smooth movement and parking of PMPML buses for election work, police have announced changes in traffic movement at Swargate

Pune: To facilitate smooth movement and parking of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses for election work, the Pune police have announced changes in traffic movement at Swargate area on November 19 and November 20.

To facilitate smooth movement and parking of PMPML buses for election work, police have announced changes in traffic movement at Swargate. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
To facilitate smooth movement and parking of PMPML buses for election work, police have announced changes in traffic movement at Swargate. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Amol Zende, the traffic changes will be implemented on the stretch between Swargate and Nehru Stadium from 6 am to 1 pm on November 19 and 6 pm to 12 am on November 20. The important changes include no entry for vehicles coming from Jedhe Chowk towards Sarasbaug on the lane near Hotel Nataraj. Entry stopped for vehicles coming from Solapur Road towards Jedhe Chowk underpass. Vehicles coming from Solapur Road will take the left lane under the overbridge at Jedhe Chowk and turn right towards Holga Chowk to reach their destination.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //