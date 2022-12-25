Traffic changes in Camp for Christmas

In preparation for Christmas, police have altered traffic patterns in Camp, with vehicles entering MG Road being diverted to Qureshi Masjid on East Street.

Deccan, Mundhwa, and Koregaon Park traffic divisions are preparing to control crowds during the holiday season by increasing patrolling points, instituting drunken driving measures, and penalising those who violate parking restrictions.

“We have planned to arrange a couple of constables outside establishments, markets, and churches in Lashkar, Khadki, Camp, Deccan, and Wanowrie areas because of the anticipated congestion,” said SP Vijay Magar, DCP (Traffic).

“Despite the fact that there will be some traffic delays, we have already informed these areas of where the parking spots should be located and will fine those who violate such restrictions. Aside from that, we’ll double patrol points,” he added.