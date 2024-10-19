Traffic cops take action against 16,000 triple seat riders 

The city traffic branch has taken action against 16, 000 triple seat riders in the last 45 days, seizing up to 500 vehicles in a single day on October 16. Between October 1 and 16, the traffic branch conducted a special drive in which 2,872 bikes were impounded. Furthermore, the traffic branch across the city penalised 21,285 vehicle owners for wrong-side driving, and 570 for drink-and-drive. Between October 1 and 16, the traffic branch conducted a special drive in which 2,872 bikes were impounded. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

DCP (Traffic) Amol Zende commented on the development, saying, “The drive against triple seat riding has gained momentum as we have received several complaints from citizens that violators did not care about obeying the rules and instead of being corrected were allegedly abusing those who follow the rules. Such strong actions are being taken to send a very strong message that triple seat riding and also riding into the wrong lane or wrong side would not be tolerated. We are also looking into CCTV footage to nab the violators and imposing heavy fines,” he added.

According to Zende, the seized automobiles will not be returned for another six months. Previously, the traffic police would collect fines and let the owners keep the automobiles. However, because the owner’s driving behaviour endangers the lives of civilians, the traffic department is taking punitive measures to guarantee that they do not break the law again.

According to the traffic branch, triple-seat riding increases the likelihood of accidents. In the event of a crash, occupants are at a much higher risk of suffering severe injuries or fatalities due to a lack of protective gear and proper seating arrangements, and the additional weight and uneven distribution can impede the rider’s ability to manoeuvre the vehicle safely, particularly in unpredictable traffic conditions.

He explained the legal repercussions, stating that triple seat riding violates traffic regulations enforced by the Home Department, and violators may face fines, licence suspension, or even imprisonment depending on the severity of the offence. The city police have stepped up their efforts to curtail the practice by performing frequent checks and enforcing penalties on violators. According to a public notice, getting involved in an accident when triple riding might result in legal responsibilities and civil claims, resulting in further legal issues.

Citizen activist Jaymala Dhankikar said, “Stringent action is needed as triple seat riders are becoming emboldened to the point where they are threatening law-abiding riders. It is past time that these criminals were apprehended and imprisoned,” she stated.