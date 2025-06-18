Traffic curbs for palkhi processions

As the city is gearing up to welcome the Pandharpur-bound Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhis, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police traffic department has announced plan for road diversion and closures for the processions to pass through the city. The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will start from the temple town of Dehu on June 18. (HT)

The procession is slated to reach Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 6.

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will start from the temple town of Dehu on June 18. As per tradition, the Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will halt at Inamdar Wada in Dehu on the night of its departure and reach Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad on June 19. The palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will begin its journey from Alandi on Thursday and make its way to Pune on Friday morning after stopping at Gandhi Wada in Alandi during night.

Both processions are slated to arrive in Pune on Friday. The two palkhis will take a day’s halt in Pune – Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi at Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir and Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi at Vithoba Mandir. On next, both processions will resume their respective journeys from Pune towards Pandharpur.

Considering palkhis movement in the city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday announced traffic closure and diversion. Changes will be in force from 12 pm June 18 till June 20 at 9pm or the time palkhis cross the region.

A joint police commissioner level officer, an additional police commissioner, six deputy police commissioners, 11 assistant police commissioners, 61 inspectors, 172 assistant police inspectors/police sub-inspectors, 2,634 constables, 800 police homeguards, three SRPF platoons, four bomb detection and disposal squads, and three riot control police teams will comprise the security team covering the religious events.

Diversion plans

Chakan to Alandi Road will remain closed for heavy vehicles; commuters diverted to Chimbali Phata-Panjarpol and Alankapuram Chowk

Chimbli to Alandi Road will remain closed; Commuters diverted to Jai Ganesh Samrajya Chowk, Alankapuram Chowk, Bhosari Chowk-Magazine Chowk

Wadgaon Ghenand to Alandi Road will remain closed; Commuters diverted to Koyali-Markalgaon

Markal to Alandi Road will remain closed; Commuters diverted to Dhanore Phata-Charholi Phata-Magazine Chowk/Alankapuram Chowk

Bharatmata Chowk-Alandi Road will remain closed; Commuters diverted to Bharatmata Chowk- Moshi Chowk-Panjarpol Chowk and Alankapuram Chowk.

Moshi-Alandi Road will remain closed; Commuters diverted to Moshi-Chakan-Shikrapur

Vishrantwadi-Alandi Road will remain closed; Commuters diverted to Pune-Bopkhel Phata, Dighi-Alankapuram-Charholi-Markal