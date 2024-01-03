Traffic dept to issue changes near Koregaon Park flyover

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed an alternate traffic plan before demolishing the Sadhu Vaswani Railway overbridge located at Koregaon Park. The alternate traffic plan will be in effect from Saturday, January 6 after in-dept recce from the Traffic Police Department. The civic body said that the vehicles coming from Ahmednagar Road- Koregaon Park- Bundgarden- Council Hall would have to face all these changes. (HT FILE)

The PMC issued a press release and said that the traffic police would issue a detailed traffic plan notification in the next 48 hours. Some roads would be altered for one-way traffic, while some would have no entry for vehicles.

The civic authorities plan to demolish the 50-year-old Sadhu Vaswani flyover which connects the circuit house to the Koregaon Park area. Since the existing flyover is outdated and no longer handles the traffic problems here, PMC shelved plans to repair it and later decided to demolish and replace it with a new structure.

Work will be challenging on the ground since the flyover crosses a railway line, according to PMC officials.

Srinivas Bonala in charge of this project said, “PMC conducted three meetings with traffic police, and the police were requested to prepare an alternate traffic plan. We will ensure that the PMC will not start the demolition and construction work of the new flyover before conducting the trials of the new traffic plan. After getting the ground experience, PMC and traffic police will make necessary changes so citizens would not be inconvenienced.”

The estimate committee of PMC on Tuesday gave the nod to demolish the 640-metre-long and 6.90-metre-wide bridge, currently closed for heavy vehicles. The civic body plans to build a new bridge at the projected cost of ₹70 crores.