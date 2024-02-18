 Traffic diversion announced by Pune city traffic police for Shiv Jayanti celebrations - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Traffic diversion announced by Pune city traffic police for Shiv Jayanti celebrations

Traffic diversion announced by Pune city traffic police for Shiv Jayanti celebrations

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 18, 2024 10:18 PM IST

Traffic diversion will take place from Monday at 7 am till the end of the procession on Nehru Road, Laxmi Road, Shivaji Road, and Bajirao Road

In anticipation of the upcoming Shiv Jayanti celebrations, the Pune city traffic police have announced traffic diversions and road closures to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety during the event.

Vehicles heading towards the corporation office from SG Barve Chowk diverted to JM road-Jhansi Rani Chowk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Vehicles heading towards the corporation office from SG Barve Chowk diverted to JM road-Jhansi Rani Chowk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The proactive measures aim to manage the influx of devotees and participants expected to gather for the festivities on Monday. I

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

n accordance with the traffic diversion plan, key roads and intersections will be temporarily closed or rerouted to facilitate the movement of processions, gatherings, and other activities commemorating Shiv Jayanti.

Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly and follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed in the affected areas.

Traffic diversion will take place from Monday at 7 am till the end of the procession on Nehru Road, Laxmi Road, Shivaji Road, and Bajirao Road.

*Vehicles heading towards Swargate via Shivaji Road should take SG Barve Chowk- Jangli Maharaj Road- Tilak road-Swargate

* Vehicles heading towards Jijamata Chowk via Ganesh Road, Phadke Haud diverted from Daruwala Chowk

* Vehicles heading towards Budhwar Chowk via Appa Balwant Chowk- Jogeshwari Mandir to be diverted as per necessity

*Traffic on Laxmi Road till Sonya Maruti Chowk diverted to Sant Kabir Chowk

*Vehicles heading towards Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road to be diverted from Puram Chowk- Tilak Road- Alka Chowk- FC Road

*After the procession starts, vehicles from Appa Blawant Chowk to be diverted to Kelkar road

*Till procession crosses Gadgil statue, all vehicles diverted to Savarkar Bhavan bridge-Balgandharva

*Vehicles heading towards the corporation office from SG Barve Chowk diverted to JM road-Jhansi Rani Chowk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On