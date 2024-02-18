Traffic diversion announced by Pune city traffic police for Shiv Jayanti celebrations

In anticipation of the upcoming Shiv Jayanti celebrations, the Pune city traffic police have announced traffic diversions and road closures to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety during the event. Vehicles heading towards the corporation office from SG Barve Chowk diverted to JM road-Jhansi Rani Chowk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The proactive measures aim to manage the influx of devotees and participants expected to gather for the festivities on Monday. I

n accordance with the traffic diversion plan, key roads and intersections will be temporarily closed or rerouted to facilitate the movement of processions, gatherings, and other activities commemorating Shiv Jayanti.

Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly and follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed in the affected areas.

Traffic diversion will take place from Monday at 7 am till the end of the procession on Nehru Road, Laxmi Road, Shivaji Road, and Bajirao Road.

*Vehicles heading towards Swargate via Shivaji Road should take SG Barve Chowk- Jangli Maharaj Road- Tilak road-Swargate

* Vehicles heading towards Jijamata Chowk via Ganesh Road, Phadke Haud diverted from Daruwala Chowk

* Vehicles heading towards Budhwar Chowk via Appa Balwant Chowk- Jogeshwari Mandir to be diverted as per necessity

*Traffic on Laxmi Road till Sonya Maruti Chowk diverted to Sant Kabir Chowk

*Vehicles heading towards Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road to be diverted from Puram Chowk- Tilak Road- Alka Chowk- FC Road

*After the procession starts, vehicles from Appa Blawant Chowk to be diverted to Kelkar road

*Till procession crosses Gadgil statue, all vehicles diverted to Savarkar Bhavan bridge-Balgandharva

*Vehicles heading towards the corporation office from SG Barve Chowk diverted to JM road-Jhansi Rani Chowk