Traffic diversion causes congestion at Shastrinagar

Traffic diversion implemented from Friday on Ahilyanagar Road to facilitate grade separator work at Shastrinagar Chowk has left commuters stuck in long jams, forcing the police traffic department to improvise the plan. While the move improved the speed of straight-moving traffic, it left pedestrians at risk with no zebra crossings, signals or barricades. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Five months ago, the traffic department introduced temporary U-turns between Shastrinagar and Kharadi. While the move improved the speed of straight-moving traffic, it left pedestrians at risk with no zebra crossings, signals or barricades.

“Crossing the road with children is a nightmare,” said Suvarna Shivekar of Wadgaonsheri. “Instead of reducing traffic, the U-turns have created bottlenecks and confusion,” said IT professional Amit Bhosale.

MLA Bapusaheb Pathare, who inspected the road with additional police commissioner Manoj Patil and civic officials on Friday evening, admitted that safety was a concern. “We are reviewing the U-turn plan,” he said.

Activist Ashish Mane has submitted an application to the traffic police demanding cancellation of the U-turn plan. “Children, women and senior citizens face hardship daily,” he said.

Patil said the rickshaw stand at Ramwadi will be shifted to reduce jams and Maha-Metro land will be used for two-wheeler parking. Changes at Khulewadi and Jakath Naka are also studied to create safer pedestrian crossings.

“A proposal has been given to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to build safe islands at U-turns and add zebra crossings, pedestrian paths and signals. Without these, the U-turn plan will not work properly,” he said.

Five U-turns on Ahmednagar Road spark pedestrian safety concerns

The traffic police have closed signals and introduced five U-turns on the Ahmednagar Road stretch from Shastrinagar to Kharadi Bypass. Shastrinagar Chowk signal has been shut and a U-turn created in front of Aga Khan Palace. Wadgaonsheri Phata signal near Ramwadi Metro station has been closed and traffic diverted through a U-turn. Another U-turn is placed near Baker Gauge Company after closing the Vimannagar signal. At CTR Chowk, the signal has been closed and vehicles are turned near Uppal Hotel. The Tata Guard Room signal at Old Mundhwa Road Junction has been closed and traffic diverted with a U-turn near Chandannagar vegetable market. The Chandannagar Chowk signal has also been shut with a U-turn created at Khulewadi.

Citizens and activists are demanding that pedestrian safety measures like crossings, signals and barricades must be included before finalising the U-turn plan.

While the police say the plan has improved the speed of vehicles, pedestrians say they are left stranded. “We cannot cross the road safely,” said Sunita More of Wadgaonsheri.