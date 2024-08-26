Traffic diversion post 5pm for Dahi Handi celebrations in Pune

The city traffic police made temporary changes in traffic movement across the city, considering the Dahi Handi celebrations on Tuesday, August 27. The order issued by DCP (traffic) Amol Zende stated that traffic restrictions will be in force till the Dahi Handis are broken and the programmes end, after which the roads will be cleared for traffic. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the new arrangements, traffic diversion will take place on arterial roads comprising Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road, and Tilak Road, with some portions closed for traffic following crowd gatherings post 5 pm.

From 5 pm in the evening till the conclusion of the festival, traffic changes will be effective on Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Tilak Road, Laxmi Road, and Bajirao Road. The roads will be closed to traffic and vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes. Vehicles heading towards Mmotorists going to Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road from Puram Chowk on Tilak Road have been advised to go via Tilak Road. Vehicles heading towards the Pune Municipal Corporation building from Sa Go Barve Chowk should proceed via Jangli Maharaj Road and Jhansi Ki Rani Chowk.

Also, traffic from Budhwar Peth Chowk towards Appa Balwant Chowk will be one-way. While vehicles from Appa Balwant Chowk towards Budhwar Chowk will be restricted and have been advised to proceed to their destination via Bajirao Road.

Zende said, “The traffic arrangements are temporary and will remain in force till the end of Dahi Handi functions. Citizens are requested to follow the orders and seek alternate routes to reach their respective destinations.”

Roads Closed

*Rameshwar Chowk to Shanipar Chowk in Mandai

*Sonya Maruti Chowk to Seva Sadan Chowk on Laxmi Road

*Lal Mahal Chowk to Gotiram Bhaiyya Chowk on Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Mandai

*Daruwala Pool Chowk to Ganesh Road, Lal Mahal Chowk