Traffic police book a record 1,012 violators in one day outside Pune Airport

In a record-setting enforcement drive, the Pune traffic police’s airport traffic division caught more than 1,000 traffic violations in a single day (Tuesday) outside Pune airport, Lohegaon, marking the highest number of actions ever taken in a single day on a single stretch of road in the city. As per the information shared by the traffic police, beginning at exactly 12.01 am on Tuesday, the special operation targeted motorists for a range of offences, including illegal parking on approach roads; stopping in no-parking zones; halting in pick-up/drop-off lanes for extended periods; obstructing free vehicle movement; and in some cases, driving without proper documents. (HT PHOTO)

Traffic police inspector Ravindra Kadam, in-charge, airport traffic division, said, “This is the highest number of actions we have ever taken in a single day at a single location in Pune. The airport zone is a sensitive and high-traffic area, so maintaining order is crucial. Our team worked round-the-clock to ensure that enforcement was strict yet fair.”

“Every violation was documented with photographic or videographic proof, and all fines were issued via e-challan. We not only acted against the offenders but also prioritised smooth flow of traffic for commuters. The cooperation from the public helped us make this large-scale operation smooth and effective,” said Kadam.

The traffic police teams ensured complete transparency during the operation, clicking photos and videos of every offence and processing all cases through the e-challan system. Before the crackdown began, the control room was alerted and throughout the day, officers maintained smooth traffic flow without causing congestion. Remarkably, no disputes or altercations were reported during the operation, despite the high number of penalties issued.

One traveller, Pawan Dhainje, who was returning from Delhi, welcomed the action. “The situation outside the airport has been getting chaotic for months, with cars double-parked and drivers stopping wherever they please. It creates a mess for passengers trying to get in or out. Today, I noticed that traffic was moving much more smoothly, and there was no unnecessary honking or blockage. If such strict action is taken regularly, people will think twice before violating the rules,” Dhainje said.