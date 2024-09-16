Traffic police, PMC to implement pilot traffic decongestion plan

Pune: The Pune traffic police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have decided to implement a new traffic plan on an experimental basis on Ahmednagar Road, Solapur Road and North Main Road beginning September 21. Pune traffic police and PMC to implement a new traffic plan on an experimental basis on Ahmednagar Road, Solapur Road and North Main Road beginning September 21. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In July, the Pune traffic police identified 32 of the most congested roads in the city and decided to reduce traffic jams and travel time on these roads with the help of the PMC. The traffic police handed over the list of the most congested roads to the PMC. The traffic police and PMC held several meetings and discussed drafting traffic decongestion plans on these roads. The traffic police pointed out issues such as widening of roads; removal of obstacles like billboards, electrical poles and drainage-related problems; repairs of potholes; maintenance of traffic signals; improvement of intersections; parking management; and usage of traffic control devices and separation techniques with the help of Google. Out of the 32 roads, the traffic police identified three namely Ahmednagar Road, North Main Road at Koregaon Park, and Solapur Road to implement the traffic decongestion plans on an experimental basis.

Manoj Patil, additional police commissioner, said, “We are working on implementing a traffic plan on Ahmednagar Road, Solapur Road and North Main Road at Koregaon Park. The plan will be executed after September 21. We have worked out multiple patterns to decongest the roads.”

Nikhil Mijar, traffic planner, PMC, said, “Following discussions with the Pune traffic police, traffic diversions will be put in place at several key locations. Main chowks including Fatima Nagar, Wanowrie and Kalubai will be closed with alternate routes provided to manage traffic. At Ahmednagar Road Chowk, intersection roads will be closed and U-turns will be introduced at Agniban and Somnath Nagar Chowk to ensure smoother traffic flow on Ahmednagar Road. The plan will be like Ganeshkhind (Pune University) Road. We have also drafted a traffic plan for Navale Bridge, Radha Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk on Warje Road.”