Traffic police recover ₹9.23 lakh by way of e-challans in three days
The city traffic department has recovered as much as Rs923,480 after 1,335 persons were issued device-based challans between July 29 and 31 while as many as 1,509 violators have been charged Rs790,500 in towing charges during the same period. DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame, said, “Currently, we are going slow in terms of recovery as only those violators who openly flouted signals have been asked to pay fines. For the rest, it is based on counselling and polite talk.” Readers may recall that the traffic branch has once again been asked to issue challans to those violating traffic rules using e-challan machines. Besides machines, the traffic branch has also activated fine recovery through CCTV, and has resumed towing to discipline the citizens.
Social worker Danish Khan said, “The police must focus more on enforcement and less on fine recovery as there is a very thin line between fine recovery and graft and corruption. At the same time, more attention must be paid to ensuring that citizens follow the law and help the police in their traffic duties as service to the nation.”
Madhuri Ghule, an IT professional from Mundhwa, said, “Things will not change as the traffic police have got their favourite legal tool of stopping commuters and extorting money. The earlier arrangement of police absence was better as citizens learnt the spirit of cooperation amongst themselves rather than having a mediator like the police who are anyways not concerned about the plight of commuters. We will wait and see what changes take place but I believe that unless modernisation of the police force is carried out, all these measures will not improve the force.”
During the first week of June, the Pune police commissioner had halted the traffic police’s fine recovery drive after Punekars complained of corruption, bribery and high-handedness including misbehaviour on the part of the traffic police. The DCP (special branch) was assigned the task of conducting an inquiry into the allegations by the joint commissioner (law and order) Sandeep Karnik. The traffic branch personnel had to surrender their e-challan machines following complaints of harassment. For over a month, the traffic cops were found away from all important chowks and roads, and it was the commuters who managed the traffic in the absence of traffic police officially assigned on duty. At the time, some residents even alleged that the traffic cops had rebelled against the police commissioner.
Class 11 admissions: Pune students caught in competition grind
Competition for the Class 11 admissions has certainly started to heat up with 7,000 students scoring 90-95%, thus upping the ante. The education department is all set to release the first merit list on August 3. While at least 7,000 students have scored above 90%, many students who have registered for the centralised admission process are in the 75-90% bracket, hence there will be tough competition to get admission in prominent colleges.
NIA detains three for ‘links’ with handlers of Islamic State
The National Investigation Agency has detained three people in Karnataka for their alleged links with Islamic State handlers, an official in the know of matter said on Monday. In Karnataka, the raids were conducted in Bhatkal area of Uttara Kannada district and two places in Tumakuru district. Officials of the state police said that NIA had sought local police support in two cases.
Will visit Masood and Fazil’s houses, says Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he will visit the residence of Masood and Fazil in the coming days after coming under criticism from all quarters on the discrimination meted out by the state government in dealing with the recent murders in Dakshina Kannada district. The statements come after three murders were reported from the communally sensitive region of coastal Karnataka. The three killings have added to the tensions in the region.
IndiGo to reinstate pilots’ salaries to pre-Covid level by November
Low-cost airline IndiGo on Monday told pilots -- including captains, first officers and junior first officers -- that it will reinstate their salaries to pre-Covid levels by November. This will be done in two increments of 6% each, in September and November. Soon after the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020, the airline revised its pay structure slashing salaries by 28-40%, according to pilots who spoke with Hindustan Times.
BMC finds 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's public health department has found 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms during a recent drive. The drive was held keeping in mind the fire incident at Bhandara district general hospital in Nagpur, which broke out in January, killing ten infants. Besides, 11 people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Sunrise Hospital of Dreams Mall on LBS Marg in Bhandup (west) last year.
