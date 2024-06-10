Traffic police share with PMC list of waterlogging spots

With the monsoon just-round-the-corner, the Pune city traffic police last week shared with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) a list of 129-odd spots prone to waterlogging for the latter to take necessary action to prevent these spots from flooding this rainy season. The Pune city traffic police shared the list with the sewerage, maintenance and repairs department of the PMC, asking the latter to take necessary action to prevent flooding. A majority of these spots are in Kondhwa, Viman Tal, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Sahakarnagar and Lonikand. According to Gojare, cement drainage manholes have been replaced with iron ones at 65 spots in order to help rainwater drain out from the locality quickly. (HT PHOTO)

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “A month ago, we shared a list of waterlogging spots with the PMC for it to take necessary steps to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. Last week after the first rain of the season, our teams again went to various spots and compiled a list of waterlogging spots and sent it to the PMC so that the latter can take timely action in order to avoid heavy flooding.”

Pawar said that this is routine procedure before every monsoon and that the list is likely to be updated as per requirements. Waterlogging involves a multi-agency approach where the traffic police, road department and sewerage department must coordinate to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

Dinkar Gojare, superintending engineer – sewerage, maintenance and repairs department of the PMC, confirmed receiving a list of waterlogging spots from the Pune city traffic police department. “There are two types of measures that need to be taken to avoid waterlogging; long-term and short-term. We have almost completed the short-term measures whereas the long-term measures will be completed in a phase-wise manner.”

According to Gojare, cement drainage manholes have been replaced with iron ones at 65 spots in order to help rainwater drain out from the locality quickly. Else, rainwater drains out very slowly from cement manholes. Water outlets near bridges etc. have been cleared to avoid waterlogging. Stormwater drain lines, too, have been cleared.