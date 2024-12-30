Traffic police take action against 5k violators under ‘drink-drive’ campaign in 2024

PUNE: The Pune traffic police have taken action against as many as 5,256 drunk drivers this year which is the highest number in the last five years. While for the year end, the traffic police will be carrying out strict night checks across the city. Pune traffic police have taken action against 5,256 drunk drivers this year, the highest number in the last five years. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The police had prepared for smooth and fearless conduct of both the Lok Sabha (LS) and state assembly elections that were held in 2024. While taking action against criminals, the police also took action against those who drove after drinking alcohol.

As per data shared by the Pune traffic police, action was taken against 5,256 drunk drivers from January 1 to December 27, 2024. With New Year’s Eve just round the corner, many people have planned parties to welcome the New Year. Hence, the traffic police, too, are ready with their special squads deployed all across Pune city. This year end, the traffic police will take action against drunken driving at more than 30 places with the help of disposable pipe breath analyser machines.

Amol Zhende, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Citizens should not drive after drinking alcohol as it is against the law and dangerous. Action is being taken against drunken driving at various places in Pune city. Especially while welcoming the New Year and bidding farewell to 2024, one should be careful not to endanger anyone else’s life. Otherwise, we will take legal action against such drivers.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, breath analysers were not used due to which drunk drivers were not caught that year. However, the Pune traffic police has resumed the use of breath analysers since December 2023. Typically, e-challans are issued as penalty for violation of traffic rules. But in case of drunk drivers, action is taken and the case is transferred to court. In the current year, the traffic police took action against the maximum number of people for drunk driving (1,433) in the month of October.