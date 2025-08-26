Traffic restrictions in Pune from August 25; Commissioner chairs review meeting in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune traffic police announced a ban on entry of heavy vehicles on several major roads between August 25 and September 7, during the festival season. Traffic changes have also been implemented on Sinhagad Road—from Savarkar Statue to Samadhan Bhel—and at Kumbharwada in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa, where idol stalls are commonly set up. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

According to a press release issued by traffic police, this ban will be imposed on Shastri Road (Senadatta Chowk to Alka Chowk), Tilak Road (Jedhe Chowk to Alka Chowk), Kumthekar Road (Shanipar to Alka Chowk), Lakshmi Road (Sant Kabir Chowk to Alka Chowk), Kelkar Road (Futka Buruj to Alka Chowk), Bajirao Road (Puram Chowk to Gadgil Statue), Shivaji Road (Gadgil Statue to Jedhe Chowk), Karve Road (Nal Stop Chowk to Khandoji Baba Chowk), FC Road (Khandoji Baba Chowk to Chapekar Chowk), JM Road (SG Barve Chowk to Khandoji Baba Chowk), Sinhagad Road (Rajaram Bridge to Savarkar Chowk), and Ganesh Road/ Mudliyar Road (Powerhouse to Futka Buruj) for the entire 24 hours.

In addition, temporary diversions have been introduced to manage the large footfall of devotees purchasing Ganesh idols on the first day of the festival. From August 25 to August 27, from 9am to 12 midnight in the stretch of Shivaji Road between Gadgil Statue and Gotiram Bhaiya Chowk will remain closed due to the large number of stalls set up in and around the area.

Traffic changes have also been implemented on Sinhagad Road—from Savarkar Statue to Samadhan Bhel—and at Kumbharwada in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa, where idol stalls are commonly set up. Vehicles in these stretches will be redirected through alternate routes to ease congestion.

Shivaji Road (From Gadgil statue to Gotiram Bhaiya Chowk will remain closed, and commuters should take the alternative road left from the Gadgil statue chowk.

On Wednesday, from 6am to 12 midnight, temporary traffic changes have been made in the Mundhwa and Keshavnagar area. Also, vehicles going towards Manjari from Keshavnagar should take Renuka Mata Mandir Road. And commuters heading towards Mundawa should take the left from Renuka Mata mandir.

Apart from this, one way traffic movement is to be continued on Phadke Haud Chowk to Jijamata Chowk to Phutka Buruj. From Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk to Moti Chowk. From Premium garage lane to Kumbhar ves.

To further facilitate visitors, dedicated parking facilities have been created on the riverbed stretch between Tilak Bridge and Bhide Bridge, and public parking places in mandai.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has rolled out a comprehensive action plan to manage the expected surge of devotees and festivities across the city.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh on Monday chaired a review meeting with senior police officials, civic officers, and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) representatives to fine-tune preparations. Singh said that safety and coordination between departments would remain the top priority.

“Immersion sites and procession routes will be closely monitored. Artificial tanks are being prepared, with separate facilities for plaster-of-Paris and clay idols. Lifeguards will be deployed, and ambulances with medical teams will remain available at immersion points,” Singh said.