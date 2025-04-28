Traffic snarls at 50 locations in Pune due to ongoing civic works; contractors warned to finish projects by May 31 

A recent survey by the traffic police revealed that ongoing civic works, including road repairs, resurfacing, sewer line installations, and underground gas pipeline projects, have caused traffic congestion at 50 locations across the city. A recent survey by the traffic police revealed that ongoing civic works, including road repairs, resurfacing, sewer line installations, and underground gas pipeline projects, have caused traffic congestion. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The areas affected by the projects are Ahmednagar Road, Sinhagad road, Katraj-Kondhwa Road, Baner-Balewadi and Hadapsar etc.

The projects are being carried out by contractors appointed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and have been ordered to be completed by May 31. The traffic branch has warned that if the works are not completed before the monsoon and any untoward incident occurs, strict legal action will be initiated against the responsible contractors.

According to traffic police officials, extensive digging for these works has been underway since January across various parts of the city. This has significantly hampered traffic movement, with congestion reported at 50 key points. As per regulations, contractors must seek prior permission from the traffic police before initiating work.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar emphasised the need for proactive measures to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. “Preparatory steps must start now. A list of waterlogging-prone areas is being compiled, and action plans are being developed accordingly,” he said.

Taking serious note of the situation, DCP (Traffic) Amol Zende has instructed traffic inspectors across the city to monitor the contractors closely and ensure the timely completion of the projects.

“Due to poor traffic management around construction sites, we are witnessing severe congestion at several locations. This is a matter of grave concern. All civic works must be completed and roads restored before the onset of the monsoon,” Zende said.

With monsoon rains fast approaching, completing road repairs and other digging works in Pune has become a critical priority. Unfinished works and pothole-ridden roads could significantly increase the risk of accidents during the rainy season. Both the civic body and contractors face the pressing challenge of meeting the May 31 deadline.

Road closures approved for Pre-Monsoon Works in Pune

Meanwhile, PMC requested new permission from the traffic police to temporarily close some city roads to carry out important pre-monsoon work. The traffic police have now approved work at 61 locations, so these roads will be closed for short periods.

Prithviraj BP, additional commissioner, said, “ PMC administration had identified 21 spots in the city where waterlogging happens every monsoon. This year, we have made special plans to prevent water from collecting at these places, which are spread across different parts of the city.

He further said, “Since all the work needs to be completed within the next month, the PMC had sent a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) request to the traffic police, along with a proposal for 63 roads. Out of these, permission has been granted for 61 locations.”

With the NOC now approved, work will begin soon. In recent years, heavy rainfall in short periods has caused major waterlogging and traffic jams. To avoid similar problems this year, the PMC has stepped up preparations. Under the National Disaster Management Plan, pre-monsoon works will be carried out at 23 places in the city. For this, digging will be needed at 21 spots, and traffic will be managed accordingly.

However, the traffic police have refused permission for excavation work near Ranka Jewellers at Sinhagad Road and Vaibhav Talkies on the Pune–Solapur road at Hadapsar. In these cases, permission has been granted only after the junior engineer and the contractor concerned gave written assurance, and the responsibility for the work rests with PMC.

Traffic congestion hotspots

Ahmednagar Road

Sinhagad road

Katraj-Kondhwa Road

Baner-Balewadi

Aundh

Hadapsar

Bibvewadi