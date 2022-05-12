Transgender community to get a dedicated OPD at Pune’s Sassoon hospital
PUNE Marking a departure from the past, Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital initiated changes to make their service inclusive for the transgender community. The hospital has written a letter to form an outpatient department (OPD), exclusively for transgender community.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Vandana Chavan, had recently raised various issues and demanded to form a separate OPD and toilets for the community.
“I, along with a few members of the transgender community, had written a letter to Sassoon hospital and put forth various demands pertaining to this community. The hospital then formed a three-member committee to check if there is discrimination against transgenders at the hospital. The hospital in a letter has assured that they will form a dedicated OPD for this community,” said Chavan.
Chavan added, “The transgender community faces several health issues. Due to financial constraints, most of them visit Sassoon hospital. But, when they are at the OPD, they are being stared at. Also, there is the issue of toilets. Considering this, I had put forth the demands. The hospital has been prompt in its decision.”
Chavan said that their other demands are treatment related, as some of them are HIV positive.
-
Bangladesh envoy, Lucknow University VC explore collaboration possibilities
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran and his political counsellor had an hour-long meeting with vice chancellor of the University of Lucknow, prof Alok Kumar Rai, here on Wednesday to explore possibilities of collaboration with top universities in Bangladesh. LU claimed that the high commissioner was impressed by Luckow University's adoption of new National Education Policy and international flexibility arrangements through multiple exit options.
-
‘Centre not releasing…’: In letter to PM, Mamata claims delay in funds to Bengal
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Centre is not releasing funds to the state for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the news agency ANI, PM Awas Yojana reported. Besides MGNREGA, the Bengal chief minister also claimed that the fresh allocation of funds to the state by the ministry of rural development was pending.
-
Bengaluru Rains: Residents complain about potholes, flooded basements
A few select locations in Bengaluru see flooded roads every monsoon and the same happened at the Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, wherein the area's residents wrote an open letter to Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali, alerting him of the constant flooding near their homes, which reportedly left them stranded for more than 20 hours.
-
Mamata Banerjee announces new incentives for Bengal civil services
The West Bengal government is in the process of creating more districts in the state out of the existing 22 to accommodate more officers of the West Bengal Civil Service cadre, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.
-
Recruitment of 918 asst profs in U.P. govt-aided degree colleges soon
Recruitment could start soon to fill 918 posts of assistant professors of 34 subjects lying vacant in 321 government-aided degree colleges in the state. The number of posts was finalised in a meeting of the U.P. Directorate of Higher Education officials held on Tuesday, said a senior state education department official in the know about it. After this, the new advertisement is expected to be issued for the recruitment of 918 new assistant professors.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics