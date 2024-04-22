 Transport tribunal to decide continuation of Ola and Uber services on June 18 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Transport tribunal to decide continuation of Ola and Uber services on June 18

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 23, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Following the review meeting, transport authorities concluded that the documents submitted by both companies did not meet the standards stated in the Central Government’s Motor Vehicles Aggregators’ Guidelines, 2020

The State Transport appellate tribunal has kept the final hearing on June 18 to determine whether Ola and Uber, the popular online cab service, will be allowed to operate in Pune, Sanjeev Bhor, deputy commissioner of the Regional Transport Authority (RTO) Pune said.

he decision was made following a meeting convened by District Collector Suhas Diwase, along with other regional transport officials, on March 11. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
he decision was made following a meeting convened by District Collector Suhas Diwase, along with other regional transport officials, on March 11. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Reacting to the development, he said, “The RTO will file its say regarding Uber’s submission to the Tribunal. The Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in March had rejected the pending applications of Ola and Uber for the aggregator license at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO). The decision was made following a meeting convened by District Collector Suhas Diwase, along with other regional transport officials, on March 11.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The companies were given a 30-day window to appeal the decision.

Following the review meeting, transport authorities concluded that the documents submitted by both companies did not meet the standards stated in the Central Government’s Motor Vehicles Aggregators’ Guidelines, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Transport tribunal to decide continuation of Ola and Uber services on June 18
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On