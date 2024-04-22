Transport tribunal to decide continuation of Ola and Uber services on June 18

The State Transport appellate tribunal has kept the final hearing on June 18 to determine whether Ola and Uber, the popular online cab service, will be allowed to operate in Pune, Sanjeev Bhor, deputy commissioner of the Regional Transport Authority (RTO) Pune said. he decision was made following a meeting convened by District Collector Suhas Diwase, along with other regional transport officials, on March 11. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Reacting to the development, he said, “The RTO will file its say regarding Uber’s submission to the Tribunal. The Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in March had rejected the pending applications of Ola and Uber for the aggregator license at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO). The decision was made following a meeting convened by District Collector Suhas Diwase, along with other regional transport officials, on March 11.”

The companies were given a 30-day window to appeal the decision.

Following the review meeting, transport authorities concluded that the documents submitted by both companies did not meet the standards stated in the Central Government’s Motor Vehicles Aggregators’ Guidelines, 2020.