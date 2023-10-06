Trees cut down, some relocated for road widening project at Ganeshkhind stretch

Pune: With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) giving green signal to cut 192 fully-grown trees on Ganeshkhind stretch for road widening under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) metro and flyover project, the authority has started cutting down and relocation of trees, including 100 native species. Following okay from PMC to cut 192 fully-grown trees on Ganeshkhind stretch for road widening under PMRDA metro and flyover project, the authority has started cutting down and relocation of trees, including 100 native species. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)

As per the development plan (DP), the width of Ganeshkhind Road should be 45 metres against its existing measure of 36 metres. Post acquiring land for road widening, the civic body has given permission to the road department to fell 192 trees. PMRDA has till date relocated 11 trees to the government land near Raj Bhavan. The road widening plan has affected 19 properties.

Ravindra Kamble of horticulture ministry said, “We have received permission to cut down 192 fully-grown trees, including 100 native species. PMRDA will relocate 87 of these trees. While the original proposal included chopping of 350 trees, redesign of plan saved almost 158 trees.”

According to the official, as per the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975 amendment, it is mandatory to replant trees equivalent to the age of the tree in case felling of trees is allowed for development project.

“As per the amendment, we will have to plant 3,983 trees as compensation of cutting of trees. We will plant it along the roadside after completion of the road widening work,” he said.

Bhanudas Mane, tree officer, PMRDA, said, “We have replanted 11 trees and the remaining 76 will done in the coming days.”

Ranjit Gadgil, director, Parisar NGO, said, “PMC had called a meeting last month after sanctioning the proposal on September 18. We objected to tree cutting without taking suggestions and objections as per the law. We will meet the civic officials next week.”

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, Pune circle, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), said, “The project has affected our property and trees on our premises. PMC has assured us to provide land and replant trees.”

Prashant Inamdar, convenor, Pedestrians First, said, “In the best interests of the city, it is imperative that PMC should adopt a ‘tree saving policy’. For road widening plans, a blanket approval for tree cutting along the stretch should not be given. Such measures should be taken after detailed site surveys and inviting public objections and suggestions. Steps should be taken to minimise tree cutting and look for suitable alternative plans.”

