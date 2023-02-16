Trekker dies after falling from cliff at Sindola fort

Rohit Guleria, 32, died on a solo trek to Sindola fort on Sunday after he lost his way and fell off a cliff. The trekker’s body was recovered on Wednesday, three days after the hiker went missing.

Guleria originally hailed from Pathankot, Punjab, but was currently living in Mumbai for work purposes. Sindola fort is near Malshej Ghat in Junnar taluka.

When Guleria lost his way, he called his friend who stays in Mumbai. He had said, “I have lost my way and can neither go down nor up.” Rohit had also sent the location to his friend, but it did not help as Guleria’s phone was not reachable thereafter.

Rohit’s family tried to contact their son on Monday and Tuesday, when the family did not get any response, they approached Maharashtra Mountaineering Rescue Team.

“Two teams were sent to the fort to search for Rohit. One of the teams saw Rohit’s body from the fort on a cliff below the north side of the fort. Then the Junnar rescue team brought the body down from the difficult path between 8:30 pm on Wednesday in the presence of the police,” said a spokesperson from Maharashtra Mountaineering Rescue Team.