Trio attack man in Hadapsar as he refuses to pay for cigarettes

A group of three men allegedly assaulted a man in Hadapsar with sharp weapons after he refused to pay for their cigarettes. According to police, the shocking incident occurred on Saturday in Hadapsar’s Ramtekdi neighbourhood.

The victim, Rohit Shivsharan 27, narrated the entire incident, saying that on Sunday evening he went to his relative’s house to collect his clothes. On his way back, the accused Mangesh Jadhav, Ayush Kale, and one minor approached him and asked for money to buy cigarettes. When the victim refused to comply with their demands, they began abusing him.

Later, one of the accused beat him up and attacked the victim on the head and back with sharp weapons. The victim was seriously injured in this incident and was immediately taken to the hospital for further medical treatment. After committing the crime, the trio fled the scene.

“Two accused have previous criminal record history,” said Rahul Giramkar, assistant police inspector at Wanowrie police station.

“They were involved in cases such as bodily harm. We arrested two people and detained one minor immediately following the incident, and an investigation into this case is ongoing.”

Based on the complaint filed by the father of the victim, a case has been registered at Wanowrie police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (A shoots at Z with intention to kill him), 504 (Whoever intentionally provokes a person), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and other relevant sections of the Arms act.