Truck carrying 939 boxes of alcohol seized
The state excise department team intercepted a truck trying to transport alcohol from Goa through Baramati on Sunday. The driver and the cleaner on the truck were arrested by the excise department.
The two arrested were remanded to six days in police custody by a local court.
The 10-wheel truck was registered in Udaipur, Rajasthan and was found near an Indian Oil petrol pump in Pahunewadi village, Baramati.
“The 939 boxes of alcohol were found to be worth ₹44,68,272, the 20 tin containers were found to be worth ₹20,000, while the truck was found to be worth ₹23,00,000,” said Prasad Surve, divisional deputy commissioner, state excise.
The alcohol boxes were hidden behind layers of tin containers of 200 liters, according to the police.
The boxes contained multiple bottles of whiskey and rum of foreign brands. The boxes had tags of “produced in Goa” on them while the driver and cleaner did not have any permit to transport the alcohol.
