Truck driver arrested in Nashik accident case

The Adgaon police on Sunday arrested a truck driver for negligent and rash driving that caused the death of 12 and injured 41 passengers in Nashik.

The accused has been identified as Ramji alias Lavkush Jagdhir Yadav (27) from Utter Pradesh .On Saturday morning Yadav was driving a truck carrying coal. At around 5.15 am a sleeper coach bus of a private tourist operator, Chintamani Travels, collided with the truck and caught fire, killing 12 and injuring several others.

Jayant Naiknaware, commissioner of police, Nashik, said, “We have arrested a truck driver who fled from the spot. After interrogation, we will decide the further course of action.”

A case under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence ), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life,), 427 (mischief causing damage to others) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 184, 134 (A) (B) of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered.

District administration informed that as of now eleven deceased have been identified and process of identification of others is going on and three of the bodies were handed over to the victims’ kin.

Ashok Thorat, district civil Surgeon said, “It seems that a DNA test will be required for identification of one deceased, we have already sent samples and reports are awaited.”

Deceased have been identified as Ajay Mohan Kuchankar (16) resident of Maregaon Magaru in Yawatmal district, Uddhav Bhilang (44) resident of Parodi in Vashim district , Lamxibai Nagurao Mudholkar (50) and Kalyani Akash Mudholkar (4) both are residents of Vidhi in Buldhana district , Sail Jitendra Chandrashekhar resident of Savali in Vashim district, Brahmadatta Sogaji Manawar (42) resident of Poharadevi in Vashim district, Vaibhav Vaman Bhilang (23) resident of Tarwadi from Vashim district, Ashok Sopan Bansod (58) resident Belarveda in Vashim district and Suresh Laxman Mule (50) resident of Yawatmal district.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also ordered a study of black spots - accident-prone locations - in Nashik city by police, local body and district administrations and corrective steps to prevent similar accidents in the future.