Two arrested after firing creates panic in Khadki market

Panic gripped the busy locality of Khadki on Friday evening after two men allegedly opened fire with a country-made pistol, following an old rivalry between two groups. Both accused were later arrested, and police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. The complainant, Akash Waghmare, told police that he and the accused had an ongoing dispute and that earlier complaints had already been lodged between the parties. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the firing took place around 7:45 pm in the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area. The complainant, Akash Waghmare, told police that he and the accused had an ongoing dispute and that earlier complaints had already been lodged between the parties.

On Friday evening, Waghmare and his friend arrived in the area on a two-wheeler when they were confronted by the accused, identified as Sudarshan Adsul, along with his associate, Chinmay. The accused allegedly abused them and accused them of belonging to the “Chandane gang”.

During the confrontation, Adsul allegedly drew a country-made pistol from his associate’s waist and pointed it at Waghmare and his friend before firing a shot.

The sudden gunfire triggered panic among residents and shopkeepers in the crowded market area.

Following the alert, senior police officers visited the spot, and multiple teams were deployed. Both accused were later traced and arrested the same night. The investigation is being carried out by the Crime Branch.​