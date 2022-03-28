Two arrested for murder of history-sheeter in Sinhagad road area
The Pune rural police have arrested two persons on Sunday in connection with the murder of a youth in Sinhagad road area.
The accused arrested have been identified as Amol Arjun Shelar ( 19), a resident of Dhayari and Abhijit Ram Gangane (20).
The deceased Maruti Laxman Dhebe (20) was done to death on March 23 by eight assailants including the arrested duo with sharp weapons like choppers.
According to the police, Dhebe was a criminal on record and had cases related to an attempt to murder, rioting and spreading fear amongst the citizen. Last year, he had attacked a youth with the intention of murder and was facing criminal charges in connection with the case.
SP Abhinav Deshmukh had ordered strict action based on which the police resorted to combing operation and worked ceaselessly to arrest the culprits.
The entire action was captured live on CCTV camera which made it easy for the investigators to identify the accused.
Assistant police inspector Niranjan Ranaware is investigating the case.
