Home / Cities / Pune News / Two arrested for murder of history-sheeter in Sinhagad road area
pune news

Two arrested for murder of history-sheeter in Sinhagad road area

The deceased Maruti Laxman Dhebe (20) was done to death on March 23 by eight assailants including the arrested duo with sharp weapons like choppers
The accused arrested have been identified as Amol Arjun Shelar ( 19), a resident of Dhayari and Abhijit Ram Gangane (20). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused arrested have been identified as Amol Arjun Shelar ( 19), a resident of Dhayari and Abhijit Ram Gangane (20). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune rural police have arrested two persons on Sunday in connection with the murder of a youth in Sinhagad road area.

The accused arrested have been identified as Amol Arjun Shelar ( 19), a resident of Dhayari and Abhijit Ram Gangane (20).

The deceased Maruti Laxman Dhebe (20) was done to death on March 23 by eight assailants including the arrested duo with sharp weapons like choppers.

According to the police, Dhebe was a criminal on record and had cases related to an attempt to murder, rioting and spreading fear amongst the citizen. Last year, he had attacked a youth with the intention of murder and was facing criminal charges in connection with the case.

SP Abhinav Deshmukh had ordered strict action based on which the police resorted to combing operation and worked ceaselessly to arrest the culprits.

The entire action was captured live on CCTV camera which made it easy for the investigators to identify the accused.

Assistant police inspector Niranjan Ranaware is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out