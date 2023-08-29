News / Cities / Pune News / 2 arrested for stealing construction material from Pune Metro site

2 arrested for stealing construction material from Pune Metro site

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 29, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Currently, a metro line between Civil Metro Station and Hinjewadi is being constructed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) under the public-private partnership model

Pune: The Hinjewadi police have arrested two persons for stealing construction material worth 10,800 from a Pune Metro site. According to the police, the accused identified as Bunty Suresh Navgire (23) and Swayam Vikas Kamble (18) were caught loading the stolen material in an autorickshaw at around 1.45 am on Sunday.

The metro authorities handed over the duo to Hinjewadi police and an FIR was lodged on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The metro authorities handed over the duo to Hinjewadi police and an FIR was lodged on Monday. The police invoked IPC Sections 379 and 34 against the accused.

Meanwhile, unknown persons had stolen around 114 items related to lift, including hardware, cabin boxes, materials related to door, railing and fastener, and testing material boxes worth 22,11,885 from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (Maha-Metro) Shivajinagar office in February 2023.

