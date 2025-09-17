Two arrested in credit card fraud case

The Wagholi police have arrested two interstate gang members for their alleged involvement in an interstate racket that hacked credit cards and used them to fraudulently purchase mobile phones online, said police on Tuesday. A search for an unknown mastermind from Jharkhand is underway, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Aslam Khan, 22, from Bihar, currently living in Wagholi, and Adib Khan, 21, from Surat in Gujarat. A search for an unknown mastermind from Jharkhand is underway, police said.

According to police, the incident was reported between August 16 and September 7, and a complaint was filed by a 32-year-old victim who is working in the Indian Armed Forces as a naik.

On August 16, an APK file was received on his messenger, offering a 50% discount on shopping.

When the victim clicked on the file, his mobile phone was hacked, and by using credit card details, the accused purchased four high-end mobile handsets worth ₹81,709 through an e-commerce platform.

The victim then approached Wagholi police and filed a police complaint. After obtaining technical details and the delivery address from the e-commerce platform company, the police identified the accused and arrested them.

Elaborating on the modus operandi, Somany Mude, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 4, said, “The accused sends APK files of various bank apps and then gains access to passwords and uses the funds to buy phones. They provide delivery addresses close to the warehouse to get fast delivery of the products.”

Yuvraj Hande, senior police inspector at Wagholi police station, said, “After getting delivery of phones here at Wagholi, another accused, Adib, flew to Pune from Surat by airplane and collected all phones. He then sold these phones in Gujarat. In Gujarat, another accused, Pharhan, helped him to sell the phones.”

During the interrogation of the arrested accused, police recovered 40 high-end mobile handsets totaling ₹12 lakh.