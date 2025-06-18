Two attacked with koyta; one critical

The juveniles, aged 16 and 17, working at a stationery shop at Appa Balwant Chowk were intercepted by the accused when the duo was on way to home
A group of men brutally attacked two minors with koytas near Chavannagar on Satara Road at around 10.30pm on Monday leaving one critically injured, police said.
The juveniles, aged 16 and 17, working at a stationery shop at Appa Balwant Chowk were intercepted by the accused when the duo was on way to home. A verbal altercation broke out between the minors and the accused, and the latter attacked them with koytas. The duo was rushed to a hospital and one of them is critically injured.
“We have registered a case against the accused at large,” Sahakarnagar police official said.