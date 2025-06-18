Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Two attacked with koyta; one critical

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 18, 2025 05:42 AM IST

The juveniles, aged 16 and 17, working at a stationery shop at Appa Balwant Chowk were intercepted by the accused when the duo was on way to home

A group of men brutally attacked two minors with koytas near Chavannagar on Satara Road at around 10.30pm on Monday leaving one critically injured, police said.

A verbal altercation broke out between the minors and the accused, and the latter attacked them with koytas. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The juveniles, aged 16 and 17, working at a stationery shop at Appa Balwant Chowk were intercepted by the accused when the duo was on way to home. A verbal altercation broke out between the minors and the accused, and the latter attacked them with koytas. The duo was rushed to a hospital and one of them is critically injured.

“We have registered a case against the accused at large,” Sahakarnagar police official said.

News / Cities / Pune / Two attacked with koyta; one critical
