Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Chakan 

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for an illegal stay in Medankarwadi in Chakan on Monday. The police have seized fake Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards from the couple identified as Tinku Chaudhary (31) and Khadija Khatun (24), both residents of Dhaka in Bangladesh. PI Prasanna Jarhad said that police constable Sunil Shinde of the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) had received a tip-off that the two accused were working at a lodge. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

SPI Pramod Wagh arrested the duo working as a conservancy staff at a lodge in the area. API Prasanna Jarhad said that police constable Sunil Shinde of the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) had received a tip-off that the two accused were working at a lodge. During their search, it was revealed that they had obtained fake government documents from Hyderabad and had come to Medankarwadi fifteen days ago. During their interrogation, the duo had furnished their Aadhaar Cards claiming that they were Indian nationals, but their stance proved wrong upon verification of the documents, Shinde said. They have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Passport Act.