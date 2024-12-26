Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Chakan 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 27, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay, seizing fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards; charged under the Passport Act.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for an illegal stay in Medankarwadi in Chakan on Monday. The police have seized fake Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards from the couple identified as Tinku Chaudhary (31) and Khadija Khatun (24), both residents of Dhaka in Bangladesh.  

PI Prasanna Jarhad said that police constable Sunil Shinde of the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) had received a tip-off that the two accused were working at a lodge. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
PI Prasanna Jarhad said that police constable Sunil Shinde of the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) had received a tip-off that the two accused were working at a lodge. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

SPI Pramod Wagh arrested the duo working as a conservancy staff at a lodge in the area. API Prasanna Jarhad said that police constable Sunil Shinde of the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) had received a tip-off that the two accused were working at a lodge. During their search, it was revealed that they had obtained fake government documents from Hyderabad and had come to Medankarwadi fifteen days ago. During their interrogation, the duo had furnished their Aadhaar Cards claiming that they were Indian nationals, but their stance proved wrong upon verification of the documents, Shinde said. They have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Passport Act. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On