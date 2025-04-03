Menu Explore
Two BJ Medical College officials arrested for taking 1 lakh bribe 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 03, 2025 07:56 AM IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune sleuths on Wednesday arrested two officials from the BJ Medical College Pune for accepting a bribe of 1 lakh from the complainant, the officials said. The accused have been identified as Jayant Chaudhari (49), senior assistant and Suresh Bonwale (53), office superintendent at BJ Government Medical College, Pune. 

A 32-year-old complainant on April 1 had filed a complaint against both accused. According to the complainant, in 2023, he had completed furniture work at the BJ government medical college worth 20 lakh. To clear the initial bill of 10 lakh, the accused demanded a 13 % commission of the bill, amounting to 1.3 lakh. After a negotiation, the accused duo agreed to a kickback amount of 1 lakh and were caught red-handed while accepting the amount. They were later arrested by ACB officials. 

A case has been filed at Bund Garden police station by the ACB against the accused under sections 7, 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and further investigation is going on. 

