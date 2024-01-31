 Two booked for electricity theft in Loni Kalbhor - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Two booked for electricity theft in Loni Kalbhor

Two booked for electricity theft in Loni Kalbhor

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jan 31, 2024 06:40 AM IST

A criminal case has been registered at the Loni Kalbhor police station against two individuals from Kadamwak Wasti for electricity theft amounting to 2.68 lakh. The case was registered following an investigation by the Uruli Kanchan sub-division of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL/Mahavitaran).

A thorough Panchnama was carried out and the materials used for the electricity theft were seized. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The electricity connections of the two accused – Chandrakant Shankar Rokade and Avinash Vijay Badade from Kadamwak Wasti – were disconnected in December 2018 and November 2021, respectively, due to outstanding electricity bills. While Rokade had 15,420 worth of dues, Badade had 59,080 worth of dues when their electricity connections were disconnected.

During an inspection by a team from the Uruli Kanchan sub-division comprising deputy executive engineer Dhammapal Pandit, assistant engineer Ramprasad Narwade, Shweta Dalvi, and Siraj Syed, Rokade and Badade were found guilty of electricity theft. A thorough Panchnama was carried out and the materials used for the electricity theft were seized. A criminal case under section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act 2003 was registered against Rokade and Badade at the Loni Kalbhor police station. The authorities are taking stringent action to curb electricity theft and ensure fair use of electricity resources in the region.

22/11 KV substation operational in Kalyani Nagar

Meanwhile, a newly established 22/11 KV substation was successfully commissioned last week for residents of Blue Grass Society, Kalyani Nagar. The substation falls under the jurisdiction of Nagar Road division, and is an important addition to the region’s power distribution network. The substation is set to receive its electricity supply from the 132/22 KV Mundhwa substation.

The state-of-the-art Kalyani Nagar substation is equipped with two 5 MVA power transformers, enhancing its capacity to cater to the energy needs of approximately 2,000 electricity consumers in the Blue Grass Society locality. Moreover, in the event of any power supply disruption, the substation has been strategically positioned to serve as an alternative power supply facility for around 6,000 electricity consumers in the broader Kalyani Nagar area. The commissioning of this substation represents a significant step towards ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply for residents of Blue Grass Society and the surrounding areas.

