Two boys drown in farm pond

Pune: Two boys drowned and two others were rescued while swimming in a farm pond in Bhabhulsar in Karegaon of Shirur in Pune district at around 6pm on Monday. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Anmol alias Babu Pravin Pawar, 13, and his friend Krushna Umaji Rakhe, 8, of Kohakade Hospital area in Karegaon. Police and locals rescued Pravin Aadesh Pawar, 14, and Swaraj Gautam Shirsath, 13. It is believed that the boys were unaware of the depth of the pond, which led to the mishap. Locals rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed and pulled out the two unconscious boys from the water. They were taken to a private hospital in Shirur, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Mahadev Waghmode, inspector, Ranjangaon Police Station, said, “One went deep into the waters, and others followed to rescue him. One of the passerby girls alerted a group of men playing cricket in a nearby area and rescued two of them. The boys had entered the fenced farm pond.” The police have filed an accidental death report.