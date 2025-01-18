Two brothers attacked, killed in Beed

Two brothers were killed, and one seriously injured after being attacked by a group of people over a dispute in Beed district, police said. Police said the deceased had criminal records, with previous theft charges against them, and had an ongoing dispute with the attackers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported in Wahira village, Aashti tehsil, on Thursday night. Eight suspected individuals involved in the incident have been detained by Ambhora police.

Police said , Ajay Vilas Bhosale and his brothers Bharat and Krushna, residents of Hatolan village, had visited relatives in Wahira earlier in the afternoon. Later that night, a group of people, including some relatives, attacked the brothers with iron rods, sticks, and sharp weapons.

In this incident, Ajay and Bharat were killed on the spot, while Krushna sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated in Ahilyanagar.

The motive behind the murder and the reasons for the attack are still unclear. The bodies of both brothers have been kept at the Aashti rural hospital.