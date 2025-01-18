Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two brothers attacked, killed in Beed

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2025 07:42 AM IST

The incident was reported in Wahira village, Aashti tehsil, on Thursday night. Eight suspected individuals involved in the incident have been detained by Ambhora police

Two brothers were killed, and one seriously injured after being attacked by a group of people over a dispute in Beed district, police said.

Police said the deceased had criminal records, with previous theft charges against them, and had an ongoing dispute with the attackers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said the deceased had criminal records, with previous theft charges against them, and had an ongoing dispute with the attackers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported in Wahira village, Aashti tehsil, on Thursday night. Eight suspected individuals involved in the incident have been detained by Ambhora police.

Police said , Ajay Vilas Bhosale and his brothers Bharat and Krushna, residents of Hatolan village, had visited relatives in Wahira earlier in the afternoon. Later that night, a group of people, including some relatives, attacked the brothers with iron rods, sticks, and sharp weapons.

In this incident, Ajay and Bharat were killed on the spot, while Krushna sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated in Ahilyanagar.

Police said the deceased had criminal records, with previous theft charges against them, and had an ongoing dispute with the attackers.

The motive behind the murder and the reasons for the attack are still unclear. The bodies of both brothers have been kept at the Aashti rural hospital.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On