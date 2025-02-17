Two cooks found drunk on duty at Regional Mental Hospital in Yerawada

In a serious breach of rules, two cooks at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) Yerawada were caught drunk while on duty on Thursday night. The hospital’s security staff discovered them under the influence of alcohol and informed senior, said the officials on Sunday. The RMH has a total of 977 inmates, 673 male and 304 female at the hospital, which includes over 100 chronic patients. The hospital provides breakfast and two meals for the patients. (HT FILE)

An investigation has been started against the cooks— Sandeep Jambulkar and Kailas Borge for allegedly drinking on duty.

Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, RMH, said, the incident happened around 10.30 pm on Thursday and these cooks have the responsibility to prepare breakfast the next morning.

“The preparations for breakfast start around 4 am and such behaviour will not be tolerated. We are investigating the issue and soon stern action will be taken against these staff,” he said.

Dr Kolod informed that alcohol impairs judgment and coordination, increasing the risk of contamination, improper cooking, and unhygienic food preparation. This can lead to food poisoning or infections among patients.

“Handling kitchen equipment while intoxicated can result in accidents such as fires, burns, or injuries to staff and patients. Besides, repeated incidents of staff misconduct can harm the hospital’s reputation and make patients and their families feel unsafe,” he said.

Earlier, on January 29, Ganesh Jadhav, a senior attendant at RMH, was found drunk and eventually suspended for three months. Jadhav was physically abusing a trainee attendant inside a locked room. Furthermore, Jadhav was also provoking a hospital inmate to attack the trainee attendant.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, informed in the previous incident we had issued an order to suspend the attendant who was allegedly found drunk and abusing another staff. “I will look into the current issue and soon orders will be issued to take stern action against the errant staff,” he said.