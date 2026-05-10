Two cops suspended in separate cases

In what has caused major embarrassment for the Pune police, the Pune city Commissionerate administration has suspended two constables in separate cases involving allegations of domestic harassment and corruption, officials said on Thursday. The suspended constables were identified as Hanumant Gulab Kamble and Ganesh Shahaji Kaspate. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar ordered the action following departmental inquiries and criminal proceedings in the two cases, officials said. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar ordered the action following departmental inquiries and criminal proceedings in the two cases, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Kamble was attached to the Kalepadal police station and was suspended after his wife filed a complaint accusing him of prolonged physical and mental harassment. As per the complaint, Kamble got married in January 2003 and has two children aged 12 and nine years. According to his wife, he had become irregular in returning home over the past one-and-a-half years and frequently cited police investigations, emergency duties and hospital-related assignments as reasons for the late nights. She further alleged that Kamble would lock himself inside the bedroom while speaking on the phone, and was frequently caught chatting with another woman. When his wife questioned him, he said that the woman had approached the police station with a complaint against her husband and that he had helped her, leading to an acquaintance.

According to the complaint, on June 15, 2026, Kamble informed his wife that he was on combing operation duty. However, she later found him at a pub in Pimpri-Chinchwad with the same woman. Kamble’s wife claimed that when she confronted him, he told her nothing would happen to him as he was a police officer and that she could not take action against him. She returned from her matrimonial home after he apologised and promised to change his behaviour. However, Kamble continued his relationship with the other woman and even arranged accommodation for her at Undri. His wife also accused him of using pledged ornaments belonging to her to purchase a two-wheeler for the woman. In another incident cited in the complaint, Kamble’s wife alleged that on May 5, 2026, after Kamble failed to return home following a night shift, she went to the place the other woman was staying. Kamble’s wife claimed that despite knocking repeatedly, the door was not opened and that the landlord informed her that a police officer had escaped from the apartment via the balcony. When she later confronted Kamble, he threatened to assault her and said that he wanted a divorce. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Kalepadal police station. Senior police inspector Sagar Kavade subsequently placed Kamble under suspension pending inquiry.

In the second case, constable Ganesh Kaspate attached to the Koregaon Park police station, was suspended after being arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a bribery case.

According to investigators, Kaspate demanded money from a businessman in connection with a non-bailable warrant issued by a Hyderabad court in a cheque bouncing case.

Officials alleged that Kaspate had earlier extorted ₹5 lakh from the complainant and later demanded an additional ₹2.5 lakh. The ACB allegedly laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the ₹1.5 lakh bribe. Following the operation, a case was registered against Kaspate at Koregaon Park police station and he was arrested. A court remanded him to police custody till May 10. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP – zone 5) Rajlakshmi Shivankar issued Kaspate’s suspension order, the police said.