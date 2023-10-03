Two criminals attacked with hammer, axe at Nana Peth

Pune: Five persons attacked two criminals on record over previous enmity at around 4.30 pm in Nana Peth on Monday. A case under Section 324 of the IPC has been registered against Dudhbhate at Sahakarnagar Police Station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The duo suffered serious injuries and is reported to be critical. While the police officials rushed to the spot following the incident, the five attackers reached the police station and surrendered themselves claiming to be involved in the attack. The injured have been identified as Aniket Dnyaneshwar Dudhbhate (30) of Ambegaon Pathar and Nikhil Sakharam Akhade (27) of Dhankawdi, Pune.

According to the Samartha police, a month and a half ago, Dudhbhate was threatened by one Tushar Wadekar. On Monday, the accused identified as Ramji Gujar, Ayush Bidkar, Pailwan, Yash and another person attacked Dudhbhate and Akhade with a hammer and an axe at Nana Peth.

A case under Section 324 of the IPC has been registered against Dudhbhate at Sahakarnagar Police Station. Two cases have been filed against Akhade at Sahakarnagar Police Station while he also faces two-year externment. However, as he went on appeal, his suspension was revoked in January 2023.

Suresh Shinde, incharge, Sahakarnagar Police Station, said that preliminary information reveals that the murderous attack was done out of past animosity. “The attackers later surrendered before the police,” he said.

