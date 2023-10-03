News / Cities / Pune News / Two criminals attacked with hammer, axe at Nana Peth

Two criminals attacked with hammer, axe at Nana Peth

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 03, 2023 06:38 AM IST

The duo suffered serious injuries and is reported to be critical. While the police officials rushed to the spot following the incident, the five attackers reached the police station and surrendered themselves claiming to be involved in the attack

Pune: Five persons attacked two criminals on record over previous enmity at around 4.30 pm in Nana Peth on Monday.

A case under Section 324 of the IPC has been registered against Dudhbhate at Sahakarnagar Police Station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A case under Section 324 of the IPC has been registered against Dudhbhate at Sahakarnagar Police Station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The duo suffered serious injuries and is reported to be critical. While the police officials rushed to the spot following the incident, the five attackers reached the police station and surrendered themselves claiming to be involved in the attack. The injured have been identified as Aniket Dnyaneshwar Dudhbhate (30) of Ambegaon Pathar and Nikhil Sakharam Akhade (27) of Dhankawdi, Pune.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the Samartha police, a month and a half ago, Dudhbhate was threatened by one Tushar Wadekar. On Monday, the accused identified as Ramji Gujar, Ayush Bidkar, Pailwan, Yash and another person attacked Dudhbhate and Akhade with a hammer and an axe at Nana Peth.

A case under Section 324 of the IPC has been registered against Dudhbhate at Sahakarnagar Police Station. Two cases have been filed against Akhade at Sahakarnagar Police Station while he also faces two-year externment. However, as he went on appeal, his suspension was revoked in January 2023.

Suresh Shinde, incharge, Sahakarnagar Police Station, said that preliminary information reveals that the murderous attack was done out of past animosity. “The attackers later surrendered before the police,” he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out