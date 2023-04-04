Two killed, 2 injured after car rams into truck on Pune-Mumbai expressway

Two persons of a family were killed in a road accident that occurred on Pune-Mumbai expressway on Monday night at around 2.30 am. The car was on its way to Mulund in Mumbai from Pune when the accident took place. Two persons of a family were killed in a road accident that occurred on Pune-Mumbai expressway at around 2.30 am. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the incident took place in Malawali when a car driver rammed into a speeding truck.

The deceased have been identified as Janardhan Vaman Sawant (61) and Srikant Muralidhar Sawant (48), while the injured have been identified as Ashwini Rane (54) and Arya Sawant (20). The injured persons are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital at Somatane Phata

According to the rural police, the front portion of the car was damaged completely due to the impact when it hit the truck. A crane was used to pull the car out, that got attached to the rear end of the truck.

According to Lonavla rural police, both the deceased are cousins and their families had gone to Sindhudurg for a family function. During their return journey, their vehicle met with an accident. Further investigation is underway, officials said.