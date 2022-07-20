Two fire, one tree fall incidents reported in Pune
Pune: Two incidents of fire were reported in the city on Tuesday. A small room in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre caught fire in Yerawada locality and a cylinder exploded at a tea outlet “Premacha Chaha” in Manikbaug area of Sinhgad road early morning.
According to the fire department officials, no casualty was reported in both incidents. Staff at the tea stall located in Goel Ganga alerted the fire control room after the cylinder exploded.
A huge tree fell on the main road in Manikbaug locality at 9 am on Tuesday. Traffic was diverted for an hour as the fire brigade removed the fallen tree from the road.
Sunil Gilbile, chief of the fire department, PMC, said, “It was a busy day for the fire brigade as two incidents of fire and one tree fall incident were reported in the city. In both the fire incidents, the blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes,” he said.
-
Police raid gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, 55 booked
Pune: The Shivajinagar police on Monday raided six online gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, booked 55 people and recovered materials, including cash worth Rs 4.55 lakh. A team led by senior police inspector Arvind raided the premises. The police have booked the accused under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, Sections 120 B (conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.
-
Cleaner of truck that ran over DSP arrested following shoot-out
After a four-hour long manhunt on Tuesday, police arrested one of the suspects involved in the killing of a deputy superintendent of police probing a case of illegal stone mining from Panchgaon's Chilla village, about 45 kilometres from Gurugram. Police indentified the arrested suspect as Ikkar Khan of Panchgaon, the cleaner of truck that ran over DSP Surendra Singh when he signalled them to stop in Nuh district on Tuesday morning.
-
Haryana CM calls for strict action, orders police posts in areas under mining
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has directed to set up police post in mining areas. Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that they have formed teams at all suspected locations where illegal mining takes place. Singla said all the routes connecting to the villages from where suspects try to steal stones are under scanner now. There have been several cases where police have come under attack from mining mafia.
-
Pune: Four women BJP MLAs duped in online fraud
Pune: Four Bharatiya Janata Party women legislators from Maharashtra were duped by a fraudster, police officials said on Tuesday. The other three lawmakers are Devyani Pharande from the Nashik Central constituency under Nashik district; Shweta Mahale from Chikhali in Buldhana; and Meghana Bordikar from Jintur assembly constituency in Parbhani district.
-
Prayagraj: Police stations to be revamped ahead of Mahakumbh-2025
Police stations of Prayagraj will be given a new look and undergo revamp ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. Arrangements of proper restrooms will be made for visitors and devotees who will arrive during Mahakumbh. The work will be completed before Mahakumbh only if it is started soon, officials said. Many police stations including Shivkuti and Kotwali lack proper space. Police stations with dilapidated buildings will also be revamped and given a new look before Mahakumbh.
