    The incident was reported at the grocery shop of the complainant Shyam Meghrajani on Link Road in Pimpri at around 6.30pm on September 17. The accused were identified as Ganesh Darade, 25, from Pimpri and Pankaj Bagade, 40, from Akurdi, who is an office-bearer of the Congress.

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 7:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two men, including the state general secretary of the Youth Congress, for allegedly demanding extortion money of 50,000 from a shopkeeper in Pimpri, officials said on Tuesday.

    The incident was reported at the grocery shop of the complainant Shyam Meghrajani on Link Road in Pimpri at around 6.30pm on September 17. The accused were identified as Ganesh Darade, 25, from Pimpri and Pankaj Bagade, 40, from Akurdi, who is an office-bearer of the Congress.

    As per the complainant, two years ago, Ganesh approached him over an illegal structure of the shop and allegedly demanded 50,000 to avoid civic action. When the complainant refused to pay, Ganesh approached the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the illegal portion of the shop was demolished.

    “After completing legal formalities, we have reconstructed the demolished portion but Ganesh again started demanding money,” said Meghrajani.

    According to the police, Bagade and Darade allegedly approached Meghrajani outside his shop and threatened him over the shed erected near the premises prompting him to lodge a complaint.

    Ashok Kadlag, senior inspector, Pimpri Police Station, said, “The accused were arrested on Saturday.”

    A case under Sections 308(2), 308(4), 352,3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed against the duo.

    News/Cities/Pune News/Two Held For Extortion Charge
