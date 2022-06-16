Two held in Camp firing incident
Pune Police have arrested two persons for allegedly opening fire in the crowded Fashion Street area of Camp, leaving one injured. The incident took place on Tuesday at around 8.30 pm. One person is absconding, said police.
On Wednesday, police produced them in court and have been granted custody till June 18.
The victim, identified as Taufiq Akhtar Sheikh, a resident of Bhimpura, Camp had lodged the first information report in this case at the Cantonment police station.
Police have identified the arrested accused as Shanu Salim Sheikh (38) and Tarbej Kureshi (46), both residents of Camp. Zulfikar Kureshi, who fired shots along with the two is still absconding, said police.
There are two trade associations. There is an internal rivalry among some office-bearers and members of the Fashion Street Association. Police confirmed that firing was the result of this.
The victim and assailant had a heated verbal exchange before the firing. The dispute between the two has been raging for the past few months.
According to police, at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. Taufiq was near his shop when Zulfikar Kureshi came there and shot him with his gun. Panic erupted in the Fashion Street area after the incident.
