 Two held in fake currency case
Two held in fake currency case

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 02, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest two for ₹10 lakh fake currency exchange fraud in Nigdi. Accused offered rejected notes in exchange for cash. Case filed under IPC Sections 406, 420, 34.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have apprehended two individuals suspected of orchestrating a fraud, wherein a man was duped of 10 lakh under fake currency exchange racket.

Sonawane handed over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh in cash to the accused only to find that he was duped when he checked the fake notes after reaching home. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused have been identified as Akash Shete and Sachin Narwade.

The incident was reported at around 9:30 pm on March 30 at Transport Nagar in Nigdi. According to a complaint filed by Shubham Sonawane who is into hotel industry, the accused approached him and offered 30 lakh of Indian currency notes, rejected by the Currency Note Press in Nashik, against 10 lakh in cash. The accused convinced the complainant that such minor rejection will not be noticed and the currency notes can be easily circulated in the market.

Sonawane handed over 10 lakh in cash to the accused only to find that he was duped when he checked the fake notes after reaching home.

Nigdi Police Station has filed a case under Sections 406, 420 and 34 of the IPC.

