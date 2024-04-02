Two held in fake currency case
Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest two for ₹10 lakh fake currency exchange fraud in Nigdi. Accused offered rejected notes in exchange for cash. Case filed under IPC Sections 406, 420, 34.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have apprehended two individuals suspected of orchestrating a fraud, wherein a man was duped of ₹10 lakh under fake currency exchange racket.
The accused have been identified as Akash Shete and Sachin Narwade.
The incident was reported at around 9:30 pm on March 30 at Transport Nagar in Nigdi. According to a complaint filed by Shubham Sonawane who is into hotel industry, the accused approached him and offered ₹30 lakh of Indian currency notes, rejected by the Currency Note Press in Nashik, against ₹10 lakh in cash. The accused convinced the complainant that such minor rejection will not be noticed and the currency notes can be easily circulated in the market.
Sonawane handed over ₹10 lakh in cash to the accused only to find that he was duped when he checked the fake notes after reaching home.
Nigdi Police Station has filed a case under Sections 406, 420 and 34 of the IPC.