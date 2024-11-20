Two held over alleged attempt to kidnap former MLA Ramesh Kadam 

Solapur rural police arrested two and booked three individuals for alleged attempts to kidnap, extort and threaten Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and former MLA of Mohol Ramesh Kadam. Police informed workers had received an audio clip in which the accused was talking with some individuals and instructing them to kidnap Kadam and bring him to Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Sunday at around 8:00 pm when Kadam was on his way to Mardi village from Mohol after completing the political campaign for his party. At that time, Kadam received a call from his party worker informing him to be cautious as some people were trying to kidnap him.

Police informed workers had received an audio clip in which the accused was talking with some individuals and instructing them to kidnap Kadam and bring him to Pune. The accused provided money and firearms for the execution of the plans. Later workers shared the audio clip with Kadam and approached the local police station. Acting immediately police have booked Abasaheb Kashid, Akash Babar and Dhanraj Bhosale in this case and later arrested Babar and Bhosale.

Ramesh Kadam said, “I already informed the Police that there is a threat to my life by writing a letter to the police. As of now police have booked the accused but need to investigate who is the mastermind behind this. Considering this audio clip, police should provide me police protection.’

Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Patil said, “As of now we have registered a police case and arrested two individuals and further investigation in this case is underway.’