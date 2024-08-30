Two individuals rescued from Mutha river 

The Pune Fire Brigade rescued two individuals from river water in two separate incidents in the city on Friday. The incidents took place on the Mutha riverbank near Karvenagar and Deccan areas. The Fire Brigade was alerted and promptly dispatched a team from Karvenagar and Sinhgad Road stations to the scene. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the first incident, a person was swept away by strong river currents near the Karvenagar riverbed on Friday morning. The Fire Brigade was alerted and promptly dispatched a team from Karvenagar and Sinhgad Road stations to the scene.

According to fire brigade officials, a distress call was received at 7 am on Friday informing a man was trapped in the middle of the river in the water. With the help of ropes and life jackets, the individual was safely brought to the shore.

In the second incident, another individual found himself in distress near the Bhide Bridge. At around 1:30 am, the fire office received a distress call, after which a rescue operation was launched, and the person was escorted to safety. The victim in this case is identified as Ajaykumar Gautam (45). Both individuals were treated for minor injuries and are in stable condition.