Two international professors joining GIPE put on hold amid controversy

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 02, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Sources said the GIPE administration has conveyed the two foreign faculty members about their appointment put on hold

The appointment of two full-time international professors at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), for the first time by the institute, has been put on hold by the administration.

The two women educators were to join as professor at department of statistics and department of economics respectively. (HT PHOTO)
Col Kapil Jodh (retd), registrar, GIPE, said, “The professors, one from America and another from Germany, were to join the institute from October 1, but the decision has been put on hold.”

According to sources, the development has been prompted due to the ongoing controversy after Ajit Ranade was first removed as vice-chancellor of GIPE although he managed to get an interim protection from the Bombay High Court. Later, Bibek Debroy too resigned from the position of chancellor.

The two women educators were to join as professor at department of statistics and department of economics respectively.

