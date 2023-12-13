Two killed as truck rams into tractor Pune-Bengaluru highway

Two people were killed, and one other was injured after a truck collided with a tractor-trolley containing sugarcane, said police. According to state highway police, a tractor-trailer, with three people onboard, was heading towards Bhuinj. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Monday night near Raigaon phata on the Pune-Satara highway. According to state highway police, a tractor-trailer, with three people onboard, was heading towards Bhuinj.

When the tractor was near Gaurishankar College, it was hit by a truck from the rear end, resulting in a fatal mishap. As per police, the deceased duo is likely to be husband-wife, although their identity is yet to be ascertained.

While the man died on the spot, the injured woman was admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries. As per reports, the tractor driver was also injured in this accident.

Lata Phad, superintendent of State Highway Police, Pune said, “The accident occurred near Gaurishankar College, immediately after our teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. Our team cleared the highway within half an hour and resumed traffic movement.’

VB Ghodke, police inspector at Satara Taluka Police Station said, “The two deceased were not carrying any identity proof, or any document with them. Hence their identification process is still ongoing.”

Ghodke further said that they are recording statements in this case and soon will register a case against both truck and tractor drivers under relevant sections.