Home / Cities / Pune News / Two men assaulted, robbed in Pune; one arrested

Two men assaulted, robbed in Pune; one arrested

pune news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 11:49 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Rahul Babu Rite (25), a resident of Shivajinagar. Rite is on record criminal and involved in many such cases, said police

According to Pawar, a man driving a motorcycle approached them and assaulted and robbed mobile and cash ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,300) worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,300. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to Pawar, a man driving a motorcycle approached them and assaulted and robbed mobile and cash ( 8,300) worth 20,300. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A 32-year-old man along with his cousin were waylaid and robbed of 20,000 near Patil estate bridge, Shivajinagar on Saturday night. Police said one person has been arrested in the case.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Babu Rite (25), a resident of Shivajinagar. Rite is on record criminal and involved in many such cases, said police.

The incident took place at around 12:45 am, and the victim, identified as Dinesh Pawar 32, works as a driver. He was walking with his cousin Akshay near the bridge in Patil Estate area.

According to Pawar, a man driving a motorcycle approached them and assaulted and robbed mobile and cash ( 8,300) worth 20,300.

“Accused attacked them on head and back. He also slapped them several times, robbed his mobile and cash and fled from the spot. As it was too dark, he couldn’t see the motorcycle number plate,” Vaibhav Sope, police sub-inspector at Khadki police station.

A case has been registered under Sections 392 (Punishment for robbery) 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Khadki police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out